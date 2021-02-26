Trade ideas thread - European session 26 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Treasury yields are pushing higher, although investors aren't all too convinced to dip their toes back in the water when it comes to fading the move yesterday. 10-year Treasury yields are down 5.3 bps to 1.467% while 30-year yields are down 2.4 bps to 2.249%.





The nervousness in the market is more evident in equities, with US futures slumping across the board and extending declines from yesterday.





That is keeping the likes of the kiwi and aussie pressured, with the pound also on the back foot as it retraces some of its gains for the year.





EUR/GBP had a big shot up yesterday as price now climbs above 0.8700 with buyers keeping in near-term control ahead of European morning trade.





It's all about bonds right now as the market digests the events from yesterday with dip buyers hoping for some calm to flow through. But in times like these, it only is over when it is over and picking a bottom risks getting your fingers chopped off.





Among other things, look out for a possible vote on Biden's stimulus plan today and perhaps the need for the Fed to step in if things get out of hand before the weekend.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













