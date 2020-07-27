Trade ideas thread - European session 27 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









With USD/JPY breaking under 106.00 and EUR/USD threatening a further run above 1.1700, the greenback is in a really tough spot as we get things going in European trading today.





That said, given the market situation, unless we start to see a return of crisis-level fears, it is tough to imagine the dollar producing a stirring turnaround for now.





Granted the moves - especially in EUR/USD - may be a little stretched but this market loves to run with narratives for as long as it sounds good. US futures keeping a little higher after a setback on Friday isn't really helping the dollar either.





Elsewhere, gold is now trading at fresh record highs and the sky is the limit for bullion in the long-term. As for silver, another 6% jump today sees price move above $24 and that starts to bring the focus towards the August 2013 high @ $25.11 next.





Fundamentally, both still has excellent prospects as long-term investments but the fear is that the recent run may be one that is a little "too far, too fast" and may see a sharp/violent pullback down the road before investors build positions further.





