Trade ideas thread - European session 29 June 2020

So far, the greenback is just seeing a minor pullback for the most part though we are seeing EUR/USD near 1.1250 and climbing back above its 200-hour moving average.





In most other charts, the dollar is keeping more near-term control with AUD/USD still struggling to get back above its own 200-hour moving average. Meanwhile, cable is a tad higher at 1.2370-80 but price action isn't suggestive of much.





Gold is looking to try and keep at a break and push to fresh highs for the year, but the upside momentum is more tepid to start the new week.





It is still all about risk sentiment and US trading will once again be the key driver of things as we look towards the day ahead. Coronavirus headlines remain a key concern so let's see how things go when we get the latest updates from the US.





The S&P 500 is in a tricky state of play right now as the bears edge out a victory at the end of last week, but can they keep at that play this week? We'll find out.





What are your views on the market right now?





The dollar is keeping on the softer side as we look to get things going on the session, with the risk mood holding slightly softer in Asia but US futures are keeping closer to flat levels ahead of European morning trade.