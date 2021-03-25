Trade ideas thread - Friday 26 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
2-day losing streak is broken for the major indices
Major indices higher as the day works toward the close
AUDUSD breaks neckline and 100 day MA today
USDJPY moves close to the swing highs of the 14-day range. Backs off.
Treasury auctions off $62 billion of the seven year notes at a high yield of 1.300%
US Federal Reserve says dividend and buy-back limits for most banks will end on June 30
Feds Barkin on Fox Business: Inflation will spike but come back down next year
Feds Evans: 3% inflation for a year would be a worry
Mexico central bank keeps rates unchanged at 4%
Bank of Mexico rate decision will be released at the top of the hour. No change expected