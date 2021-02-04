Trade ideas thread - Friday 5 February 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 04 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Bullard: 'Not seeing' financial stability risks rising from Fed policy
-
Fed's Kaplan: Next 2 or 3 months will be very challenging
-
Fed's Bostic: Not my expectation that Fed would need to adjust bond purchases this year
-
BOE's Bailey: If outlook for inflation weakens, MPC will take whatever action necessary
-
BOE's Woods: Bank responses show less of an operational challenge at zero rate than compared to negative rates