Trade ideas thread - Monday 22 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
-
Weekend - PBOC Governor Yi Gang says Bank still has space to expand liquidity
-
Turkish lira has opened (in super-thin trade) much lower after central bank head sacked
-
Fed's Barkin: I think we will have a very strong summer and fall
-
Fed's Powell publishes essay on pandemic tools
-
Fed won't extend SLR exemption