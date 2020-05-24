Trade ideas thread - Monday 25 May 2020

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical look at the major currency pairs into the new trading week
Major indices end mixed. 2nd weekly gain in 3 weeks for the major indices
CFTC commitments of traders. Net dollar buyers in the net speculative futures positions this week
WTI crude oil futures settle at $33.25
You can't even keep oil down for a day
The PBOC is expected to cut interest rates, RRR in H2 to support the economy
Fed slows pace of bond buying to $5B per day from $6B per day
ECB's Lane: Negative shocks on inflation could be more persistent
ECB: PEPP had established itself as an important anchor of stability for euro area bond markets
BOE says it is to wind down extra repo operations as funding market stabilises