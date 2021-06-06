Trade ideas thread - Monday 7 June 2021
Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
ps. a catch up if you need:
- Here is more from US Treas Sec Yellen - a slightly higher interest rate environment ... would be a plus
- NZD traders heads up - its a New Zealand market holiday today
- Bitcoin has rebounded a little from its low under US$35K over the weekend (Goldman Sachs, China)
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen says will persist with Biden's $4tln spending plan even it it sends inflation higher
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 7 June 2021 ... not much change despite Yellen's remarks