Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 11 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Fed's Evans: Optimistic that were going to get back to strong employment numbers
Feds Kaplan: Disappointing payroll may reflect supply issues
Fed's Daly: Was not disappointed in the April jobs report. Expected volatility
New York Feds inflation expectations rises to 3.4% from 3.2% in March
Fed's Evans: Friday's jobs numbers were 'definitely surprising'