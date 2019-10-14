Trade the most exciting forex pair with SimpleFX

Aussie/Kiwi may be the best Forex Trading pair. You can give it a try with the fastest growing margin trading app SimpleFX WebTrader. Make trades with high leverage.

While the strategies that are based on your interpretation of the events are popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, who may have access to the best first-hand knowledge about the coins they are trading, it may not be the best strategy when trading Forex.

In this post, I will write about a currency pair that may suit traders that want to make decisions based on technical analysis, not news. In this case, you want to avoid the drama and forex mainstream. You don't want to trade pound sterling among the Brexit turmoil.

You want volatility, strong trends with no prolonged consolidations on relatively high volumes - a choppy market trading sideways.

There is a currency pair that shares these features - it's AUDNZD called within forex lingo Aussie/Kiwi.

Both currencies are considered risk-on. This combination helps you avoid situations where a big economic or political event blows-up the strategy you built on the technical analysis.

If you are trading a risk-on currency - like the Australian dollar or New Zealand dollar - against a risk-off currency that is considered a safe investment in times of high uncertainty - such as Japanese yen - you are prone to unexpected situations.

Trading two risk-on currencies at the same time make your trading strategy more robust.

On the other hand, both Australia and New Zealand have been able to stay away from the global headlines. There's hardly ever a top breaking news story about these markets.

As for the currency pair itself, it has all the qualities a day trader looks for. It is highly volatile (although not the most volatile pair there is, which may expect the relatively low popularity of Aussie/Kiwi).

As you can see in the 1D chart below AUDNZD trends strongly. There are very short sideways drifts in the pair, and most often you can identify them clearly as consolidation periods due to a lower trading volume.