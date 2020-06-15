Trade trade of the week: Sell NZD/CAD

Trade idea from TD





Consider selling the New Zealand dollar against the loonie this week, TD research says in its weekly FX pick.





They recommend selling from spot with a target of 0.8575 and a stop at 0.8950.





For our Trade of the Week, we sell NZD/CAD as NZD remains the most expensive in the G10," they write.





"Risk markets have a little less pep in their step this week, reflecting some shifts in the short-run narrative... The narrative shift also reflects rising concerns of a CV-19 second wave."



