Treasury yields keep higher, US futures mixed ahead of North American trading

10-year Treasury yields up 5 bps to 1.669%





After a busier start, things have settled down on the session as we await Wall Street to enter the fray in Friday trading today. The market got a bit of a push earlier when Treasury yields crept higher, with 10-year yields touching 1.67% from a low of 1.62% in Asia.





That got dollar bids flowing and the greenback is still maintaining modest gains across the board, though they have been trimmed somewhat against certain currencies.





EUR/USD lingers close to the lows near its 200-day moving average, below 1.1900, while USD/JPY is up near the highs at 109.70 with the yen being among the laggards ahead of North American trading.





Elsewhere, the greenback is still holding gains but has seen its advance trimmed against the likes of the pound, aussie, kiwi, and loonie.





Looking over to equities, European stocks are more mixed and little changed in general while US futures are also pointing to more mixed tones as well.





Nasdaq futures erased earlier gains to keep lower by 0.1% as higher yields pin tech stocks lower while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are up 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.