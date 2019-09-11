Trump: Fed should cut rates to zero or less

Trump launches another tirade against the Fed ahead of next week's meeting

The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term. We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet. The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn't allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of "Boneheads."

This isn't anything that we haven't heard of and it is unthinkable to imagine the Fed will throw away all of its ammunition built up over the past four to five years in a blink of an eye.





I don't think negative rates is ever the place to be, no matter what economic state a country finds itself in. Pursuing such a course is very much desperation more than anything else, it isn't a sustainable or boastful policy to promote growth or inflation.





But you know, twin deficit and stuff. He's gotta find a way to work through that, no?







