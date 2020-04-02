Trump Organization explores delaying payments to Deutsche Bank

Trump's in trouble





Most of Trump's properties are shut down due to the virus and bills are adding up.







The New York Times reports that "the Trump Organization has been exploring whether it can delay payments on some of its loans and other financial obligations, according to people familiar with the matter ."





They've spoken to Deutsche Bank about postponing payments on some loans. They also 'sought guidance' about whether it needs to continue making lease payments to Palm Beach County on land it leases for a golf course.





It's an interesting story but there's no doubt that the Deutsche Bank is going to do everything possible to stay on the President's good side.