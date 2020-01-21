Trump: Our relationship with China has never been better
Trump touches a little on China
- My relationship with Chinese president Xi is an extraordinary one
- Phase Two negotiations will start very shortly
- Most of the tariffs will remain in place during Phase Two negotiations
- We're being paid billions and billions of dollars
He's finally touching on more international issues now but not in much detail. The Phase Two remarks are a little more optimistic but I highly doubt we will get into extensive discussions given that China isn't as keen to begin talks at this stage.