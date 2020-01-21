Trump: Our relationship with China has never been better

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trump touches a little on China


  • My relationship with Chinese president Xi is an extraordinary one
  • Phase Two negotiations will start very shortly
  • Most of the tariffs will remain in place during Phase Two negotiations
  • We're being paid billions and billions of dollars
ForexLive
He's finally touching on more international issues now but not in much detail. The Phase Two remarks are a little more optimistic but I highly doubt we will get into extensive discussions given that China isn't as keen to begin talks at this stage.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose