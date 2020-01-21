Trump: Our relationship with China has never been better

Trump touches a little on China





My relationship with Chinese president Xi is an extraordinary one

Phase Two negotiations will start very shortly

Most of the tariffs will remain in place during Phase Two negotiations

We're being paid billions and billions of dollars

He's finally touching on more international issues now but not in much detail. The Phase Two remarks are a little more optimistic but I highly doubt we will get into extensive discussions given that China isn't as keen to begin talks at this stage.



