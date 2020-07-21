Trump says Americans should wear a mask when cannot socially distance

  • says a vaccine will be along sooner than thought possible.
LOL. I think he means he wants one before the election.  

  • It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better
  • Some areas of US are doing "less well"

