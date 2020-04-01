Trump says he will meet with oil companies on Friday

US President Trump says he believes Putin and Saudi Arabia's MBS will stop their dispute



"I have confidence in both that they'll be able to work it out."

The impact of low oil prices in the US has been felt very hard by shale producers. The US would like higher oil prices to give the companies a boost and get them into profitable production





Also - Trump estimates that gas will be 99 cents a gallon, describes it as a tax cut. He is correct except with lock downs in place demand for petrol (sry, gasoline) has plummeted. Estimates put US gasoline consumption down around 40% y/y





