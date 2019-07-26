Trump: Seeks change WTO's developing country definition
Pres.Trump on developing country status
- Pres. Trump seeks change to WTO's developing country definition
- site China in WTO developing country status effort
- Orders US trade representative to seek changes at WTO
- Says China, Brunei, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Macau, Qatar, Singapore, UAE, Mexico, South Korea and Turkey are wealthy countries that currently claim developing country status at WTO
- if WTO does not make substantial progress toward reforms within 90 days, USTR should no longer treat certain countries as developing countries
- without reforms, USTR will not support countries membership in OECD