Trump: Seeks change WTO's developing country definition

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres.Trump on developing country status

  • Pres. Trump seeks change to WTO's developing country definition
  • site China in WTO developing country status effort
  • Orders US trade representative to seek changes at WTO
  • Says China, Brunei, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Macau, Qatar, Singapore, UAE, Mexico, South Korea and Turkey are wealthy countries that currently claim developing country status at WTO
  • if WTO does not make substantial progress toward reforms within 90 days, USTR should no longer treat certain countries as developing countries
  • without reforms, USTR will not support countries membership in OECD

ForexLive
