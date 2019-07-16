Trump takes aim at Google
Trump says that he'll "take a look" at accusations that Google is working with the Chinese governmentIn his latest tweet:
"Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government." @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!
Google shares are off by about 0.8% now in pre-market trading and it's not a good wake-up call for US equity investors with JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs earnings also erring slightly more towards the disappointing side.