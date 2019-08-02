Trump to make announcement on EU trade at 1:45 PM ET on Friday

Trump making announcement on EU trade at 1:45 PM on Friday.

Pres. Trump will make an announcement on EU trade at 1:45 PM on Friday. The EURUSD has moved down about 10 pips perhaps on fear of some tariff measures.









With his buddy Boris Johnson in as PM, perhaps he is getting annoyed with the EU hard stance on Brexit negotiations. So time for a little of their own medicine.





Just thinking out loud but the EURUSD is drifting lower. It trades at 1.1078 after reaching up to 1.10958 at the session high.







Trump was not pleased with France's Google tax. He is also not pleased with airline subsidies. The administration has said that auto tariff have been put off, but you never know. The President is turning the heat up on China, comments from Pompeo suggests he is getting frustrated with North Korea (since the historic step over the DMZ line at the end of June, it has been crickets with North Korea). Iran is a thorn in his side.