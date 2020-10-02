Trump treated with Regeneron antibody cocktail, has low-grade fever

Report on Trump's health

A memo from Trump's physician said he received a cocktail of drugs from Regeneron. A separate report says he has a low-grade fever.





Just this week Regeneron said its trial antiviral drug cocktail -- named REGN-COV2 -- reduced the coronavirus load and the time needed to ease symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.





The "greatest improvements" were in patients "who had not mounted their own effective immune response prior to treatment," Regeneron said.







The doctor said Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

