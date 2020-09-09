UBS say again they have a positive outlook on the oil price

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via an overnight note on crude, UBS:

  • A combination of factors-a risk-off environment, a stronger US dollar, concerns about stalling oil demand-has pushed Brent prices to a two-month low
  • We still see oil demand moving higher from here over the coming months. Also, OPEC+ compliance is higher than we thought, and at current prices we don't expect US crude production to grow
  • With the oil market staying undersupplied, we reiterate our positive price outlook 
Amongst the forecasts from UBS are a December 2020 Brent: USD45/bbl

Via an overnight note on crude, UBS:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose