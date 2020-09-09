UBS say again they have a positive outlook on the oil price

Via an overnight note on crude, UBS:

A combination of factors-a risk-off environment, a stronger US dollar, concerns about stalling oil demand-has pushed Brent prices to a two-month low

We still see oil demand moving higher from here over the coming months. Also, OPEC+ compliance is higher than we thought, and at current prices we don't expect US crude production to grow

With the oil market staying undersupplied, we reiterate our positive price outlook

Amongst the forecasts from UBS are a December 2020 Brent: USD45/bbl



