UK: 70% of trucks may not be ready for Brexit border checks
Comments from UK Minister Gove
UK government minister Gove sets out a reasonable worst case scenario saying:
The GBPUSD continues to trade above and below the pairs 100 and 200 day MAs at 1.2720. The low over the last 4 hourly bars has moved to 1.27098 (new low for the day). The high has reached. 1.2736. The current price is at 1.27336.
- 70% of trucks may not be ready for Brexit border checks
- Warns that 7000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent