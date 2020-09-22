UK: 70% of trucks may not be ready for Brexit border checks

Comments from UK Minister Gove

UK government minister Gove sets out a reasonable worst case scenario saying:

70% of trucks may not be ready for Brexit border checks



Warns that 7000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent



The GBPUSD continues to trade above and below the pairs 100 and 200 day MAs at 1.2720. The low over the last 4 hourly bars has moved to 1.27098 (new low for the day). The high has reached. 1.2736. The current price is at 1.27336.