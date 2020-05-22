UK April public sector net borrowing £61.4 billion vs £49.6 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 22 May 2020





Prior £2.3 billion; revised to £14.0 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £62.1 billion vs £42.5 billion expected

Prior £3.1 billion; revised to £14.7 billion

PSNCR £89.5 billion

Prior £7.2 billion; revised to £7.8 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Central government borrowing rose from £21.3 billion in March to £63.5 billion in April, as the figures show the largest ever budget deficit in the UK since records began in 1993. That isn't much of a surprise given the fiscal response to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.



