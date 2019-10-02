UK budget is expected to be delayed until after October 31

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

October 31 is the currently scheduled date.

Financial Times reporting UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid expected to delay the government budget. 
  • because of continuing uncertainty about whether the UK is going to leave the EU with a deal
FT link (may be gated) 


ForexLive
