UK Chancellor is preparing to extend the stamp duty holiday to the end of June
UK Times with the report of the expected three-month extension
- The Times has been told that Sunak will use his Budget on March 3 to move it to the end of June, bringing it into line with the easing of lockdown restrictions.
- also expected to extend the furlough scheme, which is due to conclude on April 30, over the same period
The rationale is to avoid a 'cliff edge' for support. This would seem to push it back just a little but maybe by June., given the success the UK is having with its vaccination program, it won't be so much of a cliff?