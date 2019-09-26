UK Civil Aviation Authority to fly back 16000 Thomas Cook customers today.

When it goes bust









The sad demise of Thomas Cook is a reminder that nothing is too big to fail. Although one might argue that this is just market economics, it is important to remember that economics should never be divorced from the relational aspect of finance. After all, we are more than the money we make right?





16000 customers being repatriated. There have been tough scenes over the last few days as customers have had hoteliers understandably concerned about being out of pocket for their stay. Some guests reported being locked in their hotel.



