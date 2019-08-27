UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for August -0.4% y/y (prior -0.1%)

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday August 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
Heads up for large FX option expiries on Friday 23 August 2019
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 21 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
RBA to remain on hold at its meeting next week, but its just a pause in the cycle of cutting the cash rate further
-
RBNZ Gov Orr says NZD exchange rate plays a significant role in competitiveness
-
Discount rate minutes: 5 regional banks wanted 25 bp cut. Minneapolis wanted a 50 cut
-
The Bank of Canada is a tough central bank to handicap
-
ECB's De Guindos says central bank 'has to act with determination'