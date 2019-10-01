UK data - BRC shop price index for September -0.6% y/y (prior -0.4%)
This data point does not shift GBP at the best of times, let alone with all eyes on Brexit developments.
If you have bothered to click, here is a rundown of the headlines since the US close on Brexit. Long story short though is UK PM Johnson is going to detail his latest plan on Wednesday UK time, but news on it so far has not impressed the EU:
- (Unnamed) EU source on UK PM Johnson's Brexit proposals - "going to go down like a bucket of sick"
- More from the Irish foreign minister on UK PM Johnson Brexit proposal
- Brexit - Irish foreign minister says he has not seen the UK proposals yet
- UK press (Sum) - PM Johnson says he has until October 11 to reach a Brexit deal
- UK PM Johnson speech extracts - wants to get Brexit done and 'move on'
- Brexit - More on UK PM Johnson's proposal for Northern Ireland special relationship with Europe