UK data - BRC shop price index for September -0.6% y/y (prior -0.4%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This data point does not shift GBP at the best of times, let alone with all eyes on Brexit developments.

If you have bothered to click, here is a rundown of the headlines since the US close on Brexit. Long story short though is UK PM Johnson is going to detail his latest plan on Wednesday UK time, but news on it so far has not impressed the EU:

 
