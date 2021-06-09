UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for May +83 (expected +77)

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS), the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

Comes in at +83 for May 2021

expected 77%, prior 75%

RICS comment:

With the economy performing better than could have been expected even a short while ago and the cost of money still at rock bottom levels, the principal drivers supporting demand will remain in place even after the expiry of the stamp duty holiday

More challenging is the question of supply, a theme coming back strongly from respondents to the survey







