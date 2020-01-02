UK December final manufacturing PMI 47.5 vs 47.4 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 2 January 2020
The preliminary report can be found here. A minor revision to the initial print so that doesn't really add much to the picture here. This alludes to the fact that even post-election sentiment does not seem to make that big of a difference despite what many would think.
Markit notes that:
"The UK manufacturing sector took a turn for the worse at the end of 2019. Output fell at the quickest pace in seven-and-a-half years as new order inflows decreased and Brexit safety stocks were reduced. With demand weak and confidence remaining subdued, input purchasing was pared back sharply and jobs cut for the ninth successive month.
In the closing stages of the year the sector has ended on a dreary note. Though the result of the General Election will bring some clarity to businesses, it still feels like a long road ahead for manufacturing to recover its losses from this year and there will still be some obstacles to overcome in 2020."