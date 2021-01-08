UK December Halifax house prices +0.2% m/m vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 8 January 2021





Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.0%

House prices +6.0% y/y

Prior +7.6%







The stamp duty holiday and low rates are providing the necessary fuel for conditions to continue in Q1 this year, so expect more of the same in the coming months.

UK house prices continue to rise into the end of last year, with the housing market exuberance showing little signs of losing momentum despite the virus situation.