UK December Halifax house prices +0.2% m/m vs +0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by Halifax - 8 January 2021
UK house prices continue to rise into the end of last year, with the housing market exuberance showing little signs of losing momentum despite the virus situation.
- Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.0%
- House prices +6.0% y/y
- Prior +7.6%
The stamp duty holiday and low rates are providing the necessary fuel for conditions to continue in Q1 this year, so expect more of the same in the coming months.