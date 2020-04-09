UK February GDP -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 9 April 2020





Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.1%

GDP +0.1% vs +0.1% 3m/3m expected

Prior 0.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The UK economy already is showing weaker signals even before the virus outbreak and lockdown measures hit, and that isn't confidence-inspiring about the underlying strength of the economy surely.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production +0.5% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

Manufacturing production -3.9% vs -4.0% y/y expected

Prior -3.6% Industrial production +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

Industrial production -2.8% vs -3.0% y/y expected

Prior -2.9% Construction output -1.7% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.8%

Construction output -2.7% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%



