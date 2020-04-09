UK February GDP -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 9 April 2020
- Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.1%
- GDP +0.1% vs +0.1% 3m/3m expected
- Prior 0.0%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The UK economy already is showing weaker signals even before the virus outbreak and lockdown measures hit, and that isn't confidence-inspiring about the underlying strength of the economy surely.
There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:
- Manufacturing production +0.5% vs +0.1% m/m expected
- Prior +0.2%
- Manufacturing production -3.9% vs -4.0% y/y expected
- Prior -3.6%
- Industrial production +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%
- Industrial production -2.8% vs -3.0% y/y expected
- Prior -2.9%
- Construction output -1.7% vs +0.3% m/m expected
- Prior -0.8%
- Construction output -2.7% vs +0.2% y/y expected
- Prior +1.6%