UK finance minister Javid: Want to see lower taxes, that would pay for public services
Speaking to the London Times
The link to the article can be found HERE
- He wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't consider how to take advantage of low borrowing costs
- He wants to see lower taxes, at a level that will pay for public services
- There are concerns about the global economy, UK fundamentals are strong
- A no deal Brexit would require a significant economic package as a response
There is little reaction in the GBP on the back the comments in the article.