UK, France, Germany trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism amid repeated violations

The Iran nuclear deal is on the verge of falling apart









Under the mechanism outlined in the deal, the EU would now have to notify Russia and China - as well as Iran of course - and that there would be 15 days to resolve the differences - the deadline can be extended by consensus though.







ForexLive

The worst-case scenario is that we see a reversal of everything and that means the reimposition of sanctions in place under previous UN resolutions.

In a joint statement made by the UK, France, and Germany, they said that they have triggered the dispute mechanism in the JPCOA deal amid concerns that Iran is not respecting it i.e. violating the terms of the deal.