UK govmt ministers may extend coronavirus lockdown beyond 3 weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This comes with Prime Minister Boris Johnson spending his third night in intensive care.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair a Cobra emergency committee on Thursday
  • will discuss the lockdown measures with leaders of the devolved nations
Against a background of a rise of 938 in the number of deaths on Wednesday

The initial shut in reaches the 3 week mark on Easter Monday (the 13th)
  • review of the measures must occur, by law, by the 16th at the latest

ForexLive
