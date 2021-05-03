UK has announced a preliminary "trade deal" with India; circa 1bn GBP
Yes, very preliminary indeed.
Boris Johnson will attend a virtual meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday
- package contains more than £533m of new investment from India into the UK,
- British businesses have secured export deals with India worth more than £446 million,
Johnson:
- "In the decade ahead, with the help of new partnership signed today and a comprehensive free trade agreement, we will double the value of our trading partnership with India and take the relationship between our two countries to new highs."
Good news for both countries. A start.