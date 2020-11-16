UK has to choices to make in Brexit talks, says EU sources

Reuters with the headlines, citing EU diplomatic sources on the matter

Progress made in drafting legal text of new treaty

But no mutually acceptable solutions on fisheries, governance, level playing field

The same old, same old as we look forward to another round of talks in Brussels this week. The pound has now slipped to the bottom of the pile in the major currencies space, with cable down to 1.3170 currently after holding above 1.3200 earlier in the session.





Meanwhile, EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, just tweeted that he will be continuing negotiations with UK counterpart, David Frost:







