UK Health Minister: Joining EU vaccine scheme risks slowing down of access to vaccines
UK Health Minister HancockThe UK's Health Minister Hancock is on the wires saying:
- it won't join EU coronavirus vaccination program
- it does not rule out future virus collaboration with EU
- says joining EU vaccine scheme would have risk slowing down UK access to vaccines in the future
Meanwhile, German Deputy Foreign Minister Roth on a ITV interview on Brexit slammed UK for back sliding from Brexit declaration, and warned:
- EU/UK must be ready for worst case.
Not much love/trust between the UK and EU at the moment.