UK January GDP 0.0% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 11 March 2020





Prior +0.3%

GDP 0.0% vs +0.1% 3m/3m expected

Prior +0.1%

The post-election bounce doesn't appear to be as great as expected but this hardly matters at this stage, particularly after the BOE action today. It is all about post-virus economic conditions now and the UK budget announcement later today.





The pound is keeping gains, with cable staying at 1.2960 currently.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

Manufacturing production -3.6% vs -3.5% y/y expected

Prior -2.5% Industrial production -0.1% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

Industrial production -2.9% vs -2.6% y/y expected

Prior -1.8% Construction output -0.8% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

Construction output +1.6% vs +2.4% y/y expected

Prior +5.0%



