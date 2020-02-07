UK January Halifax house prices +0.4% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 7 February 2020





Prior +1.7%

House prices +4.1% y/y

Prior +4.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. A modest increase in house prices to start the year with the average dwelling price rising to £240,054. Halifax notes that:





"A number of important market indicators continue to show signs of improvement. We have seen a pick-up in transactions with more buyer and seller activity consistent with a reduction in uncertainty in the UK economy. However, it's too early to say if a corner has been turned. The recent positive figures may actually represent activity that would ordinarily have been expected to take place last year, but was delayed by economic uncertainty. So while housing market activity has undoubtedly increased over recent months, the extent to which this persists will be driven by housing policy, the wider political environment and trends in the economy.



"Looking ahead, we still expect a moderate rate of house price growth over the course of the year. Demand is likely to continue to exceed the supply of properties for sale across the UK, with the subdued pace of new building also adding to upwards price pressure. The environment for mortgage affordability should stay largely favourable. However with the growth in rental costs accelerating, many first-time buyers will continue to face a significant challenge in raising necessary deposits."



