UK March jobless claims change 12.2k vs 17.3k prior
Latest data released by the ONS - 21 April 2020
- Prior 17.3k; revised to 5.9k
- March claimant count rate 3.5%
- Prior 3.5%; revised to 3.4%
- February average weekly earnings +2.8% vs +3.0% 3m/y expected
- Prior +3.1%
- February average weekly earnings (ex-bonus) +2.9% vs +3.0% 3m/y expected
- Prior +3.1%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The change in jobless claims is actually a bit of a surprise, in the more positive sense. I would've expected the figure to be much higher given the economic situation.
- February ILO unemployment rate 4.0% vs 3.9% expected
- Prior 3.9%
As for wages, even before the virus crisis we are starting to see waning pressures on that front so that is not good news as we look towards the months ahead.