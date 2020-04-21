UK March jobless claims change 12.2k vs 17.3k prior

Latest data released by the ONS - 21 April 2020





Prior 17.3k; revised to 5.9k

March claimant count rate 3.5%

Prior 3.5%; revised to 3.4%

February average weekly earnings +2.8% vs +3.0% 3m/y expected

Prior +3.1%

February average weekly earnings (ex-bonus) +2.9% vs +3.0% 3m/y expected

Prior +3.1%

February ILO unemployment rate 4.0% vs 3.9% expected

Prior 3.9%







As for wages, even before the virus crisis we are starting to see waning pressures on that front so that is not good news as we look towards the months ahead.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The change in jobless claims is actually a bit of a surprise, in the more positive sense. I would've expected the figure to be much higher given the economic situation.