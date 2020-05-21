Latest data released by CBI - 21 May 2020





Prior -56

Trends selling prices -20

Prior -11

The headline reading slumps to its lowest level since October 1981 as order book balance continues to fall, with CBI noting that around half of UK manufacturers are experiencing partial shutdowns with nearly 3/4 facing cash flow difficulties at this time.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. So, this just continues to paint a bit of a subdued picture about sentiment on the ground in the UK over the past few weeks.





