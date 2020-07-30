UK industry body warns most companies lack time and resources to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Financial Times citing research done by Confederation of British Industry 

  • warns most companies lack time and resources to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
  • 20% of firms said to be less prepared than they were at the start of the year due to disruptions form the pandemic
  • three-quarters of companies said they were concerned about a further economic shock from a failure to agree a trade deal with the EU - the UK's biggest trading partner.
Wow, I can't see how this is a positive. GBP ticking higher though.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose