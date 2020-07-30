UK industry body warns most companies lack time and resources to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
Financial Times citing research done by Confederation of British Industry
- warns most companies lack time and resources to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
- 20% of firms said to be less prepared than they were at the start of the year due to disruptions form the pandemic
- three-quarters of companies said they were concerned about a further economic shock from a failure to agree a trade deal with the EU - the UK's biggest trading partner.
Wow, I can't see how this is a positive. GBP ticking higher though.
Link here for more.