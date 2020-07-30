UK industry body warns most companies lack time and resources to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

Financial Times citing research done by Confederation of British Industry

warns most companies lack time and resources to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

20% of firms said to be less prepared than they were at the start of the year due to disruptions form the pandemic

three-quarters of companies said they were concerned about a further economic shock from a failure to agree a trade deal with the EU - the UK's biggest trading partner.



Wow, I can't see how this is a positive. GBP ticking higher though.







