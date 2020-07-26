UK new coronavirus rule announced on Saturday - travellers from Spain get 14 days quarantine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A decision announced by UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab over the weekend.

  • In response to rising outbreaks of COVID-19 in Spain
  • requires travellers arriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days.
  • Raab said the government "took the decision as swiftly as we could", data was received on Friday and the decision made on Saturday
Other countries experiencing outbreaks will take note of this, measures can be imposed very quickly, indeed. 


spain uk quarantine
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose