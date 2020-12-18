UK November retail sales -3.8% vs -4.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 18 December 2020





Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.3%

Retail sales +2.4% vs +2.4% y/y expected

Prior +5.8%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -2.6% vs -4.0% m/m expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.4%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +5.6% vs +4.1 % y/y expected

Prior +7.8%





The return to tiered restrictions should help with retail sales a little in December, with holiday sales a potential boost to consider as well going into the year-end.









Cable is keeping lower by 0.3% around 1.3545, little changed from the report as the pair is pinned lower by a slightly stronger dollar to start the session.

That said, ONS does not that the feedback from businesses suggest that consumers had already brought forward Christmas spending - which may have contributed to the jump in October retail sales.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Amid the lockdown measures last month, retail sales activity is seen slumping heavily after a solid October performance.