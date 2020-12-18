UK November retail sales -3.8% vs -4.2% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 18 December 2020
- Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.3%
- Retail sales +2.4% vs +2.4% y/y expected
- Prior +5.8%
Slight delay in the release by the source. Amid the lockdown measures last month, retail sales activity is seen slumping heavily after a solid October performance.
- Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -2.6% vs -4.0% m/m expected
- Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.4%
- Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +5.6% vs +4.1 % y/y expected
- Prior +7.8%
The return to tiered restrictions should help with retail sales a little in December, with holiday sales a potential boost to consider as well going into the year-end.
That said, ONS does not that the feedback from businesses suggest that consumers had already brought forward Christmas spending - which may have contributed to the jump in October retail sales.
Cable is keeping lower by 0.3% around 1.3545, little changed from the report as the pair is pinned lower by a slightly stronger dollar to start the session.