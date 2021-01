Latest data released by ONS - 15 January 2021

Prior -£12.0 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£8.0 billion vs -£3.6 billion

Prior -£4.5 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. The trade deficit widened in November as exports grew by 7.5% while imports jumped up by 11.9% on the month. On the latter, a lot of that owes to Brexit stockpiling ahead of the 31 December transition period deadline.