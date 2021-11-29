UK October mortgage approvals 67.2k vs 71.3k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 29 November 2021

Prior 72.6k; revised to 71.9k

Net consumer credit £0.7 billion

Prior £0.2 billion; revised to £0.3 billion





The annual growth of consumer credit remains on the softer side, even if there was a slight improvement to -1.0% in October as compared to -1.7% in September.









Net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals totaled £1.6 billion in October, the lowest since July 2021 as approvals fell slightly closer towards the 12-month average of 66.7k.