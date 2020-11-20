UK October retail sales +1.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The pound is nudging mildly higher from 1.3280 to 1.3288 but in the grand scheme of things, this will do little to change the outlook of the UK economy unless conditions elsewhere also show similar signs of improvement/robustness.



Looking at the details, sales from non-store retailing jumped by 6.4% while sales from household goods grew by 3.2%. ONS notes that consumers have started Christmas shopping earlier this year amid early discounting from a range of stores.