UK opposition party attempts to delay leaving the EU by 2 years to prevent a no-deal Brexit

The UK Labour Party to table an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill being debated by MPs in the Commons next week

Now that UK PM Boris Johnson has a large majority (of 80) in parliament though the amendment is doomed to failure.





BJ wants to leave the EU on January 31, and has ruled out seeking any extension to the implementation phase (this is the period when the UK is still bound by EU rules) beyond this year.





Just a heads up



















